Hathiramji Mutt building not to be razed, assures Andhra government

TIRUPATI: Tirupati District Collector Dr S Venkateswar on Saturday dismissed rumours that the Hathiramji Mutt building on Gandhi Road in the temple city would be completely demolished. He clarified that only portions of the dilapidated structure with cracks and sagging would be addressed to ensure public safety.

The Collector, along with Tirupati MLA Arani Srinivasulu and Municipal Commissioner Maurya, inspected the Mutt and interacted with Banjara leaders who had arrived from Telangana, Andhra Pradesh and parts of North India to protest. Explaining the Mutt’s significance, Dr Venkateswar said the 120-year-old structure once accommodated devotees, monks and sadhus, besides hosting food donation programmes. It later housed the Regional Endowments Office and a court, while for the past 30–40 years it was rented out for more than 60 shops.