Krishna Water reaches Kuppam, farmers' decades-long dream fulfilled

TIRUPATI: A historic moment was witnessed on Saturday as Krishna River water touched the parched lands of Kuppam constituency, bringing to life the decades-old dream of farmers. The water flow, which crossed V. Kota, finally entered Shanthipuram mandal of Kuppam constituency, marking a milestone in the region’s irrigation history.

According to official sources, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu will offer Jalaharathi to Krishna waters on August 30 during his two-day tour to Kuppam, scheduled for August 29 and 30.

It may be recalled that the Krishna water project for Kuppam was first taken up during the previous TDP regime (2014-19), when works progressed at a brisk pace.

However, during the YSRCP government, progress on the Kuppam Branch Canal slowed down, and attempts made in the run-up to elections to complete the project failed to bring water to Kuppam.

The State Government of Andhra Pradesh has undertaken the modernization of HNSS canals, including the Main Canal, Punganur Branch Canal, and Kuppam Branch Canal, at a cost of Rs 3,850 crores in 2025.

After returning to power, CM Naidu assured Kuppam and Palamaner farmers that Krishna waters would be brought to Kuppam without delay. During his earlier visit, he had promised to provide irrigation through the Handri-Neeva Sujala Sravanthi (HNSS) project within three months. Fulfilling that assurance, the Irrigation Department expedited canal lining works from Punganur to Kuppam via Palamaner constituency and completed them within the set deadline.