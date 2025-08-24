Krishna Water reaches Kuppam, farmers' decades-long dream fulfilled

TIRUPATI: A historic moment was witnessed on Saturday as Krishna River water touched the parched lands of Kuppam constituency, bringing to life the decades-old dream of farmers. The water flow, which crossed V. Kota, finally entered Shanthipuram mandal of Kuppam constituency, marking a milestone in the region’s irrigation history.
According to official sources, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu will offer Jalaharathi to Krishna waters on August 30 during his two-day tour to Kuppam, scheduled for August 29 and 30.
It may be recalled that the Krishna water project for Kuppam was first taken up during the previous TDP regime (2014-19), when works progressed at a brisk pace.
However, during the YSRCP government, progress on the Kuppam Branch Canal slowed down, and attempts made in the run-up to elections to complete the project failed to bring water to Kuppam.
The State Government of Andhra Pradesh has undertaken the modernization of HNSS canals, including the Main Canal, Punganur Branch Canal, and Kuppam Branch Canal, at a cost of Rs 3,850 crores in 2025.
After returning to power, CM Naidu assured Kuppam and Palamaner farmers that Krishna waters would be brought to Kuppam without delay. During his earlier visit, he had promised to provide irrigation through the Handri-Neeva Sujala Sravanthi (HNSS) project within three months. Fulfilling that assurance, the Irrigation Department expedited canal lining works from Punganur to Kuppam via Palamaner constituency and completed them within the set deadline.
KBC designed to feed 110 minor irrigation tanks
The HNSS Project Phase II has a major branch canal that serves both the Palamaner and Kuppam constituencies in Chittoor district. With Krishna waters finally reaching the region, farmers now look forward to improved irrigation prospects and revival of agriculture in these long-famine-hit areas. The Kuppam Branch Canal (KBC) has become a symbol of hope for farmers. It takes off from the Punganur Branch Canal at km 207.800 and runs for 131 km with three major lifts, ultimately reaching Paramasamudram tank near Kuppam.
Speaking to TNIE, HNSS Circle, Madanapalle, Superintending Engineer R Vittal Prasad emphasized that the KBC is designed to feed 110 minor irrigation tanks, stabilizing 6,300 acres of ayacut in the Kuppam constituency. “It will also supply drinking water to 4.02 lakh people in eight mandals spread across Palamaner and Kuppam constituencies. The branch canal has been designed to draw 2 TMC of water exclusively for this drought-hit border region,” he added.
With the CM’s direct monitoring, engineers and irrigation officials worked round-the-clock to finish the lining works. This step is crucial in preventing seepage, ensuring faster conveyance of water, and reducing wastage during supply.
Speaking to TNIE, District Collector Sumit Kumar confirmed, “Seasonal flows to the Punganur and Kuppam branch canals are being released as scheduled, bringing much relief to farmers ahead of the cultivation season. The project is also expected to stabilize water supply for drinking purposes during the peak summer months.”