Krittiventi honoured with Bihar award

VIJAYAWADA: At a ceremony held in Patna on Saturday, Dr Krittiventi Srinivasa Rao, Secretary of the Kendra Sahitya Akademi, was conferred with the Bihar Government’s Rajbhasha Puraskar for his outstanding contribution to Hindi language and literature.

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar presented the Babu Ganga Sharan Singh Hindi Bhasha Sahitya Award to Dr Rao, along with a cash prize of Rs 1 lakh.

The annual award recognises eminent personalities who have made significant contributions to Hindi.

Dr Srinivasa Rao, a noted Telugu literary figure and Sahitya Akademi Secretary, has played a key role in promoting Indian literatures. His work has earned recognition from several state governments and national institutions.