Minister Pemmassani Chandrasekhar reviews PMJVK, Surya Ghar schemes

GUNTUR: Union Minister of State for Rural Development and Communications Pemmassani Chandrasekhar on Saturday reviewed the implementation of Pradhan Mantri Jan Vikas Karyakram (PMJVK) and Surya Ghar schemes at a meeting held in Shankaran Hall, Collectorate.

The Minister said both schemes reflect Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision to promote inclusive development and clean energy adoption. He explained that PMJVK targets minority-dominated areas, with eligibility in regions where the minority population is at least 25 per cent.

In Guntur East, four projects have been proposed under PMJVK: a Minority Residential School on seven acres, expansion of the Government General Hospital on 5–6 acres at Bongaralabeedu, a Skill Development Centre for Autonagar workers, and a Multi-purpose Skill Centre on Anjuman land. Detailed Project Reports (DPRs) are being prepared to expedite these facilities, he said.