Naidu-led government failed to supply urea to farmers: Sharmila

VIJAYAWADA: In a scathing attack on the TDP-led NDA government, APCC chief YS Sharmila Reddy has accused the administration of neglecting farmers amid a severe urea shortage during the ongoing Kharif season. In a post on X, Sharmila highlighted the distress faced by farmers across the State, who are struggling to access essential fertilisers.
She described the situation as ‘heart-wrenching’, with farmers queuing up at fertiliser shops from dawn, often waiting days for limited supplies.
“Farmers are shedding tears over the unavailability of urea. Kilometre-long queues and days of waiting at Rythu Seva Kendras and Markfed centres reflect the coalition government’s lack of sincerity towards farmers,” she observed.
She questioned whether this was the coalition’s definition of being ‘pro-farmer’. Pointing to the reported arrival of 6.34 lakh metric tonnes of urea in the State, Sharmila raised concerns about its distribution.
“If the State’s urea quota has been met, why are farmers facing shortage? Where is the fertiliser going? Who is diverting it to illegal channels or godowns?” she asked.
She alleged that urea, officially priced at Rs 266 per bag, is being sold in the black market for as high as Rs 500, questioning whether the shortage is genuine or artificially created by ruling party leaders.
Sharmila criticised the Agriculture Department and vigilance authorities for their apparent inaction in curbing black marketing and hoarding.