Naidu-led government failed to supply urea to farmers: Sharmila

VIJAYAWADA: In a scathing attack on the TDP-led NDA government, APCC chief YS Sharmila Reddy has accused the administration of neglecting farmers amid a severe urea shortage during the ongoing Kharif season. In a post on X, Sharmila highlighted the distress faced by farmers across the State, who are struggling to access essential fertilisers.

She described the situation as ‘heart-wrenching’, with farmers queuing up at fertiliser shops from dawn, often waiting days for limited supplies.

“Farmers are shedding tears over the unavailability of urea. Kilometre-long queues and days of waiting at Rythu Seva Kendras and Markfed centres reflect the coalition government’s lack of sincerity towards farmers,” she observed.