Pension deprival: Botcha lashes out at NDA government

VIJAYAWADA: The YSRCP sharply criticised the TDP-led NDA government for terminating pensions for disabled persons, and failing to oppose the privatisation of Visakhapatnam Steel Plant (VSP). Speaking to the media, Opposition Leader in the Legislative Council Botcha Satyanarayana condemned the government’s actions, and vowed to mobilise public support to reverse these decisions.

Botcha called the scrapping of pensions for disabled individuals ‘heinous’, and announced that the YSRCP will lead protests at the Collectorates if the decision is not revoked. On VSP privatisation, he accused Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan, and HRD Minister Nara Lokesh of remaining silent.