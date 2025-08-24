Resolve employee issues: AP JAC

VIJAYAWADA: The Andhra Pradesh Joint Action Committee (AP JAC) Amaravati has appealed to the coalition government to resolve the issues of state government employees within three months, warning that they will resort to agitation if their demands are not met.

The State Executive body meeting of AP JAC Amaravati, held at Revenue Bhavan in Vijayawada on Saturday, discussed at length the financial and non-financial issues affecting employees.

The JAC Chairman Bopparaju Venkateswarlu and Secretary General Palisetti Damodar sought clarity from the government on the financial and non-financial issues of employees and pensioners. They urged Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu to address their concerns, emphasizing that employees are an integral part of the government and the people.

The AP JAC leaders expressed disappointment that the government had not announced the Interim Relief (IR) to employees as promised during the elections, nor had it constituted the 12th PRC or released three pending DAs. The inordinate delay in resolving these issues has caused strong discontent among employees and pensioners. Some retired employees have even passed away before receiving their retirement benefits, which is detrimental to the government’s reputation.

“Considering the concerns of employees, the Chief Minister should focus on resolving their financial issues at the earliest. If not, we will have no option but to launch agitations due to pressure from employees,” the AP JAC leaders warned.