TDP MLA accuses YSRCP of spreading 'false propaganda' over A Srikanth's parole

NELLORE: Nellore Rural MLA Kotamreddy Sridhar Reddy lashed out at the YSRCP, accusing it of spreading false propaganda over the parole granted to A Srikanth.

Speaking to the media here on Saturday, he clarified that Srikanth’s father had approached him seeking help, and like any MLA, he issued a recommendation letter.

“It is quite common for MLAs to give letters on public requests. Authorities examine them, and take decisions as per rules. On July 16, officials rejected my letter as well as the one given by Gudur MLA P Sunil Kumar. On July 30, they granted parole to Srikanth on their own. The Home Minister herself stated that they are reviewing this issue,” he explained.