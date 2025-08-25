Adopt special strategies to save energy: BEE to States
VIJAYAWADA: The Centre is drafting a roadmap for the Assistance in Deploying Energy Efficient Technologies in Industries & Establishments (ADEETIE) Scheme to support MSMEs in adopting energy-efficient technologies, enhancing productivity, and reducing costs.
The Bureau of Energy Efficiency (BEE) has invited State Designated Agencies, including the Andhra Pradesh State Energy Conservation Mission, to a virtual meeting on August 25 to discuss the plan.
Akash Tripathi, Additional Secretary, Ministry of Power, and BEE Director General, stressed that States must adopt focused strategies to achieve energy savings, describing ADEETIE as a transformative initiative for MSMEs.
Launched in Panipat by Union Power Minister Manohar Lal, the scheme offers technical guidance and financial incentives, including interest subvention, to lower energy use and boost competitiveness.
The scheme provides 5% interest subvention for Micro and Small Enterprises, and 3% for Medium Enterprises on loans, covering 75% of project cost. Spanning 2025–28, it supports MSMEs in 60 clusters across sectors like fisheries and textiles, with projects of Rs 10 lakh to Rs 15 crore requiring 10% energy savings.
Milind Deore, Bureau of Energy Efficiency Secretary, noted its potential to strengthen MSMEs, especially in Andhra Pradesh, where technologies like heat pumps can save 30–40% energy. With a Rs 1,000 crore budget, ADEETIE aims to mobilise Rs 9,000 crore investments to promote energy conservation in a big way.