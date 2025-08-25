Adopt special strategies to save energy: BEE to States

VIJAYAWADA: The Centre is drafting a roadmap for the Assistance in Deploying Energy Efficient Technologies in Industries & Establishments (ADEETIE) Scheme to support MSMEs in adopting energy-efficient technologies, enhancing productivity, and reducing costs.

The Bureau of Energy Efficiency (BEE) has invited State Designated Agencies, including the Andhra Pradesh State Energy Conservation Mission, to a virtual meeting on August 25 to discuss the plan.

Akash Tripathi, Additional Secretary, Ministry of Power, and BEE Director General, stressed that States must adopt focused strategies to achieve energy savings, describing ADEETIE as a transformative initiative for MSMEs.