Andhra announces Rs 42,456 crore fund for welfare projects of BCs

VIJAYAWADA: The State government is committed to uplifting Backward Classes (BC) communities across all sectors, allocating a record Rs 42,456 crore for their welfare in the state budget, Labour Minister Vasamsetti Subhash announced on Sunday.
Speaking as the chief guest at the Atmiya Kalayika (soulful gathering) organised by the Goud, Settibalija, Ediga, Yat, and Srisayana communities in Vijayawada, the minister said that under Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu’s leadership, the state’s progress is assured and called for unity and cooperation to support government initiatives.
“No previous administration has provided such substantial funding or priority to BCs as the coalition government has,” Subhash said, pointing out that this year’s allocation marked a 21 per cent increase over the YSRCP government’s Rs 39,700 crore.
He accused the previous regime of sidelining BCs, claiming it had denied 16,800 eligible persons their due positions and filed false cases against around 680 BC members. In contrast, he lauded CM Naidu for giving key roles to BC representatives to ensure fair representation.
“These steps demonstrate our government’s unwavering support for BCs,” Subhash said, adding that the measures were aimed at improving livelihoods in weaving, fishing, and small-scale trades.
The event was attended by Settibalija Corporation Chairman Kudupudi Sattibabu, Goud Corporation Chairman Veeranki Gurumurthy, Vijayawada East MLA Gadde Rammohan, and several BC association leaders.