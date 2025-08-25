Andhra announces Rs 42,456 crore fund for welfare projects of BCs

VIJAYAWADA: The State government is committed to uplifting Backward Classes (BC) communities across all sectors, allocating a record Rs 42,456 crore for their welfare in the state budget, Labour Minister Vasamsetti Subhash announced on Sunday.

Speaking as the chief guest at the Atmiya Kalayika (soulful gathering) organised by the Goud, Settibalija, Ediga, Yat, and Srisayana communities in Vijayawada, the minister said that under Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu’s leadership, the state’s progress is assured and called for unity and cooperation to support government initiatives.

“No previous administration has provided such substantial funding or priority to BCs as the coalition government has,” Subhash said, pointing out that this year’s allocation marked a 21 per cent increase over the YSRCP government’s Rs 39,700 crore.