AP Minister Anagani ridicules Ambati’s challenge on Polavaram

VIJAYAWADA: Minister for Revenue Anagani Satya Prasad slammed the previous YSRCP regime for allegedly mishandling the Polavaram Irrigation Project. He claimed that the project was ‘sunk in floods’ during the five-year tenure of former Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy.

In a press release, Anagani asserted that the current coalition government, headed by Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, is committed to completing the Polavaram project by December 2027.

Responding to a challenge for debate from former minister Ambati Rambabu, Anagani dismissed it as ‘laughable’. He pointed out that the YSRCP administration failed to undertake significant work on Polavaram, accusing them of destroying the diaphragm wall through ‘reverse tendering’, misusing Central funds, and neglecting to allocate funds for rehabilitation of the displaced and project advancement. “In five years, they didn’t complete even 3.40% of the work, and made no budgetary allocation,” the Revenue Minister said.