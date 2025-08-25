AP Minister Anagani ridicules Ambati’s challenge on Polavaram

VIJAYAWADA: Minister for Revenue Anagani Satya Prasad slammed the previous YSRCP regime for allegedly mishandling the Polavaram Irrigation Project. He claimed that the project was ‘sunk in floods’ during the five-year tenure of former Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy.
In a press release, Anagani asserted that the current coalition government, headed by Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, is committed to completing the Polavaram project by December 2027.
Responding to a challenge for debate from former minister Ambati Rambabu, Anagani dismissed it as ‘laughable’. He pointed out that the YSRCP administration failed to undertake significant work on Polavaram, accusing them of destroying the diaphragm wall through ‘reverse tendering’, misusing Central funds, and neglecting to allocate funds for rehabilitation of the displaced and project advancement. “In five years, they didn’t complete even 3.40% of the work, and made no budgetary allocation,” the Revenue Minister said.
Anagani also lashed out at Ambati, who served as Water Resources Minister for 26 months, for not visiting or expediting irrigation projects in the State. He challenged YSRCP leaders to debate their record, questioning what projects they had built during their rule. Highlighting alleged failures, he cited incidents like the Annamayya project breach that claimed 33 lives.
In contrast, Anagani outlined the NDA government’s achievements after it came to power. Naidu has reviewed Polavaram works, and visited the site three times, assuring support to the project displaced. Key milestones include securing Rs 12,157 crore as special financial aid from the Centre, completing 500 metres of a new diaphragm wall, and advancing the left canal works.
“We are taking steps to finish Polavaram by December 2027, without misleading the public with false promises like YSRCP did,” Anagani said, emphasising that the project will deliver irrigation and drinking water as per the timeline. He reiterated the government’s readiness for a debate, asserting that YSRCP leaders lack the “moral authority” to discuss it.