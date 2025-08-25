Budameru floods: CPM slams government for inaction

VIJAYAWADA: Marking the first anniversary of the catastrophic Budameru floods on August 31 and September 1, 2024, the CPM slammed the TDP-led NDA government for its failure to implement permanent flood prevention measures.

State committee members Ch Babu Rao and D Kashinath highlighted the government’s inaction on measures to prevent floods that left lakhs of people displaced, and caused nearly 50 deaths and property losses worth thousands of crores.

The floods devastated Vijayawada, NTR and Krishna districts, with residents still struggling to recover. Despite early promises, the government spent Rs 30 crore only on minor repairs of the rivulet, leaving compensation for affected residents, businesses, and workers pending. Babu Rao criticised the government for falsely claiming flood prevention measures were complete, despite requesting Rs 6,880 crore from the Centre, which remains unfunded. Recent rains sparked fresh fears, forcing evacuations, he said.