CM Chandrababu Naidu pays homage to Suravaram Sudhakar Reddy at CPI headquarters

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu paid homage to CPI leader Suravaram Sudhakar Reddy at the party headquarters Makhdoom Bhavan in Hyderabad on Sunday. Naidu lauded Sudhakar Reddy’s unwavering commitment to democracy and his pivotal role in the Communist movement and Indian politics.

“Sudhakar Reddy and I fought numerous battles together. As an MLA and MP, he served the people tirelessly. He admired and supported my work. His legacy of service and resistance will live on. His demise is a profound loss to the CPI and Telugu people,” Naidu said, offering condolences to Sudhakar Reddy’s family.

YSRCP MPs pay last respects to Suravaram

YSRCP leaders paid their last respects to CPI leader Suravaram Sudhakar Reddy. YSRCP MPs YV Subba Reddy and Alla Ayodhya Rami Reddy, and former MP Mekapati Rajamohan Reddy placed wreaths on the mortal remains of Sudhakar Reddy. They recalled his dedicated role in the Communist movement, and his long service to the people.