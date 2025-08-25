Couple ends lives over family, financial strain in Andhra's Srikakulam

SRIKAKULAM: In a heart-rending incident, a couple ended their lives at Ampolu village in Gara mandal on Saturday night. They were identified as Kolli Appa Rao (40) and his wife Lalitha (35), according to Gara SI Ch Ganga Raju and Srikakulam One-Town CI P. Paidapu Naidu.

Srikakulam MLA Gondu Sankar visited RIMS Hospital, consoled Divya, daughter of the deceased and promised to look after her welfare by adopting her.

District Collector Swapnil Dinkar Pundkar announced immediate relief. “We have granted Rs 2 lakh as initial assistance and will try to provide another Rs 3 lakh shortly,” he said.