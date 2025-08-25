Ensure adequate supply of urea: CM Chandrababu Naidu

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has directed officials to ensure seamless fertiliser availability for farmers across Andhra Pradesh.

In a teleconference with the Chief Secretary, DGP, Intelligence, Agriculture and Vigilance officials on Sunday, he reviewed the district-wise fertiliser stocks and distribution. Authorities reported adequate supplies of fertilisers and urea tailored to demand, with Naidu enquiring about MARKFED’s contribution to the supply chain.

Emphasising efficiency, the chief minister instructed reducing allocation to private dealers, and boosting MARKFED’s role to handle approximately 70% of fertiliser distribution. He ordered strict measures to prevent fertiliser diversion to the black market and hoarding.

Naidu also stressed preventing urea misuse for non-agricultural purposes and raising farmer awareness on optimal use. Addressing misinformation, Naidu called for countering false propaganda about fertiliser shortage, urging officials to rectify errors promptly and penalise those spreading rumours.