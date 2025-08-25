Guntur to unveil tallest clay Ganesh idol in South India

GUNTUR: Guntur is gearing up for a spiritual spectacle like never before. On Vinayaka Chaviti (August 27), a 99-feet Matti Ganapathi idol —the tallest eco-friendly Ganapati in South India — will be unveiled. Crafted entirely from sacred clay brought from the banks of the Ganga in Uttar Pradesh, the idol stands as a unique symbol of devotion, purity, and environmental consciousness.
Rejecting Plaster of Paris, the Amaravati Eco Friendly Maha Trimukha Naga Vigneswara Utsava Committee chose clay to highlight the importance of sustainable celebrations.
“This idol is not just a marvel of devotion but also a message of eco-friendly worship,” said Committee Chairman M Narendar Reddy.
Over 120 artisans from Hyderabad and Bangalore worked round the clock for 21 days to bring the mammoth structure to life.
The festivities will stretch over 21 days, blending rituals, culture, and community participation. Daily Lakshmi Ganapathi Homams will take place at the Yagasala, while August 27—falling on Pournami—will witness the grand Sree Raja Shyamala Homam with 2,116 families taking part. A flower shower from helicopters, fire engine salutes, and rituals with waters from 12 sacred rivers, including the Ganga, Yamuna, Godavari, Kaveri, and Brahmaputra will add grandeur.
Unlike traditional immersion, the idol will not be submerged in a river. Instead, a symbolic Nimajjanam will be performed on the grounds with holy waters, ensuring devotion without polluting water bodies.
To manage the lakhs of devotees expected, elaborate security and crowd-control measures have been put in place. Round-the-clock police deployment, 20 private security personnel, barricades, dedicated entry and exit points, and a 24x7 control room will ensure smooth movement. Parking has been arranged for both two-wheelers and four-wheelers, while special zones have been marked for families, VIPs, and the general public.
Beyond rituals, the event will also showcase cultural programmes, handloom and craft exhibitions, more than 60 food stalls, and performances by renowned artists and Tollywood celebrities. The committee expects 30,000–50,000 devotees daily on weekdays, with numbers touching one lakh on weekends.
The festival will conclude with a majestic on-site Nimajjanam.