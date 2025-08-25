Guntur to unveil tallest clay Ganesh idol in South India

GUNTUR: Guntur is gearing up for a spiritual spectacle like never before. On Vinayaka Chaviti (August 27), a 99-feet Matti Ganapathi idol —the tallest eco-friendly Ganapati in South India — will be unveiled. Crafted entirely from sacred clay brought from the banks of the Ganga in Uttar Pradesh, the idol stands as a unique symbol of devotion, purity, and environmental consciousness.

Rejecting Plaster of Paris, the Amaravati Eco Friendly Maha Trimukha Naga Vigneswara Utsava Committee chose clay to highlight the importance of sustainable celebrations.

“This idol is not just a marvel of devotion but also a message of eco-friendly worship,” said Committee Chairman M Narendar Reddy.

Over 120 artisans from Hyderabad and Bangalore worked round the clock for 21 days to bring the mammoth structure to life.

The festivities will stretch over 21 days, blending rituals, culture, and community participation. Daily Lakshmi Ganapathi Homams will take place at the Yagasala, while August 27—falling on Pournami—will witness the grand Sree Raja Shyamala Homam with 2,116 families taking part. A flower shower from helicopters, fire engine salutes, and rituals with waters from 12 sacred rivers, including the Ganga, Yamuna, Godavari, Kaveri, and Brahmaputra will add grandeur.