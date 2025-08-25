Andhra Pradesh

Inflows tend to decrease at Prakasam Barrage, authorities still stay on alert

With levels easing slightly, authorities have withdrawn the flood warning at Prakasam Barrage, which is lifted once flows dip below 4 lakh cusecs.
As much as 90000 cusecs of surplus water being released downstream of Prakasam Barrage in Vijayawada after receiving inflow from the upper catchment area.
As much as 90000 cusecs of surplus water being released downstream of Prakasam Barrage in Vijayawada after receiving inflow from the upper catchment area. File photo| Express
Express News Service
Updated on
1 min read

VIJAYAWADA: Prakasam Barrage continues to receive heavy inflows, with 3,93,316 cusecs recorded on Sunday evening. Of this, 3,32,741 cusecs came from Pulichintala, along with additional flows from Munneru and Paleru. Nearly 3.93 lakh cusecs are being discharged by lifting all crest gates.

Upstream projects are also releasing massive outflows: Srisailam, holding 195.66 TMC or 90.66% capacity, is discharging 4,75,464 cusecs, while Nagarjuna Sagar is releasing 4,17,084 cusecs into Pulichintala.

Pulichintala, in turn, is receiving 3,92,500 cusecs and releasing 3,32,741 cusecs downstream. With levels easing slightly, authorities have withdrawn the flood warning at Prakasam Barrage, which is lifted once flows dip below 4 lakh cusecs.

Despite this, Water Resources officials and Krishna and NTR district administrations remain on alert, as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecasted a low-pressure formation in the northwest Bay of Bengal within 24 hours.

Moderate rains with gusty winds are expected across coastal Andhra on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday, which may further swell the Krishna.

Prakasam barrage

Related Stories

No stories found.

X
The New Indian Express
www.newindianexpress.com