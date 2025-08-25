Inflows tend to decrease at Prakasam Barrage, authorities still stay on alert

VIJAYAWADA: Prakasam Barrage continues to receive heavy inflows, with 3,93,316 cusecs recorded on Sunday evening. Of this, 3,32,741 cusecs came from Pulichintala, along with additional flows from Munneru and Paleru. Nearly 3.93 lakh cusecs are being discharged by lifting all crest gates.

Upstream projects are also releasing massive outflows: Srisailam, holding 195.66 TMC or 90.66% capacity, is discharging 4,75,464 cusecs, while Nagarjuna Sagar is releasing 4,17,084 cusecs into Pulichintala.