Jr NTR fans lathi-charged in Anantapur

ANANTAPUR: Tension gripped Anantapur district on Sunday as police resorted to a mild lathi-charge to disperse Junior NTR fans protesting outside the office of TDP MLA Daggubati Venkateswara Prasad.

The unrest followed a viral audio clip in which the MLA allegedly abused Jr NTR and his mother in obscene language, sparking outrage among fans.

A large number of youths gathered demanding a public apology and Prasad’s suspension from the party.

Supporters from Kurnool, Bellary, Kadapa, Tirupati and other regions headed towards Anantapur under the ‘Chalo Anantapur’ call, but police foiled their protest.