JSP’s mega convention in Vizag from August 28

VIJAYAWADA: The Jana Sena Party, led by Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan, will host a three-day mega convention titled ‘Senatho Senani’ in Visakhapatnam from August 28 to 30.

The event aims to strengthen the party organisation, align with the coalition government, and connect with the public, announced Nadendla Manohar, Jana Sena Party Political Affairs Committee chairman, and Civil Supplies Minister, at a press conference in Visakhapatnam.

On August 28, Pawan Kalyan will address JSP MLAs, MPs and MLCs at YMCA Hall, discussing strategies to advance coalition goals and address public issues.

Later, he will meet the 350-member State executive committee to plan grassroots outreach and party-government coordination.