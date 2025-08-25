Low-pressure likely over northwest Bay of Bengal

VIJAYAWADA: A low-pressure area is likely to form over the northwest Bay of Bengal, near the Odisha and West Bengal coasts, on Monday, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).
The system could trigger moderate to heavy rainfall in parts of North Andhra over the next three days, with light to moderate showers in other districts, warned Andhra Pradesh State Disaster Management Authority (APSDMA) Managing Director Prakhar Jain.
In a statement on Sunday, Jain said the low-pressure influence may lead to scattered heavy rains in North Andhra, while the rest of the State could experience light to moderate precipitation. Gusty winds are likely along the coast, and fishermen have been advised not to venture into the sea.
He further urged people to stay alert, avoid standing under trees, near old buildings, or hoardings, and take precautions in low-lying areas. Crossing overflowing streams or canals should be strictly avoided, he cautioned. Scattered light to moderate rains are likely in Srikakulam, Vizianagaram, Parvathipuram Manyam, Alluri Sitharama Raju, Visakhapatnam, Anakapalli, and Kakinada districts on Monday. Light showers may occur in isolated places elsewhere.
Moderate to heavy rains are expected in Srikakulam, Vizianagaram, Parvathipuram Manyam, Alluri Sitharama Raju, Visakhapatnam, and Anakapalli, while light to moderate showers could hit Kakinada, Konaseema, East Godavari, West Godavari, and Eluru districts on Tuesday.
Isolated heavy rainfall is likely in Srikakulam, Vizianagaram, Visakhapatnam, and Anakapalli districts, with light to moderate rains across several other districts on Wednesday.
The State government has directs district administrations to stay prepared and step up public awareness to minimise risks.