Low-pressure likely over northwest Bay of Bengal

VIJAYAWADA: A low-pressure area is likely to form over the northwest Bay of Bengal, near the Odisha and West Bengal coasts, on Monday, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

The system could trigger moderate to heavy rainfall in parts of North Andhra over the next three days, with light to moderate showers in other districts, warned Andhra Pradesh State Disaster Management Authority (APSDMA) Managing Director Prakhar Jain.

In a statement on Sunday, Jain said the low-pressure influence may lead to scattered heavy rains in North Andhra, while the rest of the State could experience light to moderate precipitation. Gusty winds are likely along the coast, and fishermen have been advised not to venture into the sea.