New panels will fortify TDP at grassroots: Kollu Ravindra

VIJAYAWADA: Excise Minister Kollu Ravindra said that committees set up by NTR four decades ago remain the backbone of the party, and the appointment of new ones is being carried out in the same spirit. Leaders, he said, are being chosen based on field-level opinions, suggestions, and advice.

At the TDP Krishna district general body meeting held in Machilipatnam on Sunday, proposals for the formation of new committees at parliament, constituency, mandal, and affiliated organisation levels were discussed. The meeting was chaired by Minister Kollu Ravindra, former Minister Kalava Srinivasulu, Maritime Board Chairman Damacherla Satya, and Urban Finance and Infrastructure Chairman Pila Govinda Satyanarayana.

Ravindra emphasised that the reorganisation aims to strengthen the party at the grassroots, with a focus on village-level committees. He reiterated that the opinions of party activists are guiding the selection process.

MLAs Kagita Krishna Prasad, Venigandla Ramu, Bode Prasad, Varla Kumar Raja, MLC Panchumarthi Anuradha, former Deputy Speaker Veda Vyas, Kambhampati Rammohan Rao, Warehouse Corporation Chairman Ravi Venkateswara Rao and other senior leaders attended the meeting.