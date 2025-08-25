Stray dog menace quite big in Andhra Pradesh

GUNTUR: The Supreme Court’s recent directions on regulating street dogs, have once again brought the stray dog menace into the spotlight. In Andhra Pradesh, the challenge is acute, with official data, rising dog bite cases, and patchy sterilisation efforts underscoring the seriousness of the problem.

As per the 2019 Livestock Census, AP had 8.64 lakh dogs, with 4.72 lakh being strays. Although the 2024 Livestock Census data is still pending Government of India approval, preliminary estimates indicate a substantial increase in the dog population since 2019.

Though the government has launched the Animal Birth Control (ABC) and Anti-Rabies Vaccination Programmes, implementation has lagged behind the need. The sterilisation rate remains far too low to curb the growth of dog population, and residents say the situation has worsened in recent years with the incidents of dog attacks on the rise in the State.

The situation in most Urban Local Bodies (ULBs) is similar, with limited infrastructure, inadequate funds, and a shortage of trained staff hindering the sterilisation drive. Despite official claims, the impact on the ground remains minimal, fuelling public frustration.

According to the Integrated Health Information Platform (IHIP) data, Andhra Pradesh saw a steady rise in dog bite cases, from 1.91 lakh in 2022 to 2.11 lakh in 2023, and further to 2.44 lakh in 2024. As of 2025, the State Public Health Department has already recorded 1.45 lakh cases, with Nellore reporting 14,000 and Guntur 10,500.

Doctors caution that every untreated dog bite poses a risk of rabies, a deadly viral disease transmitted through infected saliva. Without prompt post-bite vaccination, rabies is almost invariably fatal, underscoring the importance of prevention as the most effective strategy.

“We are not demanding that dogs be confined or treated inhumanely,” said Dr Subbaraidu, president of IMA, Guntur Chapter. “But the severe impact of rabies is a serious issue. Feeding on the streets has also become a big problem, with so-called dog-lovers feeding strays for a few days, and then disappearing. When food stops, the dogs grow more aggressive and attack the public. This practice must be regulated in the interest of public health and safety.”