Stray dog menace quite big in Andhra Pradesh

GUNTUR: The Supreme Court’s recent directions on regulating street dogs, have once again brought the stray dog menace into the spotlight. In Andhra Pradesh, the challenge is acute, with official data, rising dog bite cases, and patchy sterilisation efforts underscoring the seriousness of the problem.
As per the 2019 Livestock Census, AP had 8.64 lakh dogs, with 4.72 lakh being strays. Although the 2024 Livestock Census data is still pending Government of India approval, preliminary estimates indicate a substantial increase in the dog population since 2019.
Though the government has launched the Animal Birth Control (ABC) and Anti-Rabies Vaccination Programmes, implementation has lagged behind the need. The sterilisation rate remains far too low to curb the growth of dog population, and residents say the situation has worsened in recent years with the incidents of dog attacks on the rise in the State.
The situation in most Urban Local Bodies (ULBs) is similar, with limited infrastructure, inadequate funds, and a shortage of trained staff hindering the sterilisation drive. Despite official claims, the impact on the ground remains minimal, fuelling public frustration.
According to the Integrated Health Information Platform (IHIP) data, Andhra Pradesh saw a steady rise in dog bite cases, from 1.91 lakh in 2022 to 2.11 lakh in 2023, and further to 2.44 lakh in 2024. As of 2025, the State Public Health Department has already recorded 1.45 lakh cases, with Nellore reporting 14,000 and Guntur 10,500.
Doctors caution that every untreated dog bite poses a risk of rabies, a deadly viral disease transmitted through infected saliva. Without prompt post-bite vaccination, rabies is almost invariably fatal, underscoring the importance of prevention as the most effective strategy.
“We are not demanding that dogs be confined or treated inhumanely,” said Dr Subbaraidu, president of IMA, Guntur Chapter. “But the severe impact of rabies is a serious issue. Feeding on the streets has also become a big problem, with so-called dog-lovers feeding strays for a few days, and then disappearing. When food stops, the dogs grow more aggressive and attack the public. This practice must be regulated in the interest of public health and safety.”
The Animal Birth Control (ABC) Rules, 2023, guide Andhra Pradesh’s stray dog management programme, emphasising sterilisation and vaccination. The State has empanelled three agencies to implement the programme across ULBs. The process involves capturing dogs humanely, sterilising and vaccinating them, and releasing them back into their areas. The State incurs a cost of `1,500 per dog. However, gaps persist, including inadequate infrastructure, staff shortage, and poor monitoring, hindering sterilisation drive.
“Strategic planning has lacked in the State for effective ABC implementation,” said Tejovanth Anupoju, founder of Help for Animals Society.
“There is no proper monitoring, staff are not trained by experts, and ULBs are not forming organ-counting committees as mandated. Female dogs, which take longer to sterilise, are often ignored by NGOs focusing on quick male surgeries.”
Officials underline efforts to improve outcomes. “The government is taking every possible step to control the menace by running special vaccination and sterilisation drives, along with public awareness campaigns for maximum impact,” assured S Suresh Kumar, Principal Secretary, Municipal Administration and Urban Development.
Experts say sterilisation is the only humane and lasting solution. Research shows that sterilised dogs are calmer and less aggressive, with packs stabilising over time. Combined with anti-rabies vaccination, this reduces both bite risks and disease transmission.
The issue remains complicated and sensitive, with public outrage over frequent dog attacks justified, but also a demand for humane treatment of animals. The government must accelerate sterilisation and vaccination efforts, improve facilities, and regulate breeding while ensuring that measures strike a balance between public safety and animal welfare.