Telugu actor Balayya enters Gold Edition of World Book of Records

VIJAYAWADA: Popular Telugu actor, politician and philanthropist Nandamuri Balakrishna has been inducted into the prestigious Gold Edition of the UK-based World Book of Records (WBR) for his remarkable 50-year career as a leading hero in Indian cinema.
The London-headquartered WBR lauded Balakrishna’s enduring contributions, marking a rare milestone achieved by a few in the global film industry.
WBR CEO Santosh Shukla commended Balakrishna’s five-decade impact as an inspirational benchmark in Indian cinema, praising his ability to reinvent himself while staying rooted in tradition and serving as a cultural bridge between eras.
Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu hailed the achievement of Balakrishna.
In a post on X, he said, “Telugu cinema icon Nandamuri Balakrishna has been honoured by the World Book of Records, UK, for 50 years as a lead hero, a first for an Indian actor..”
Congratulating his father-in-law, HRD Minister Nara Lokesh posted on X, “Congratulations to dearest Bala Mavayya on completing a remarkable 50 years in cinema.”
Agriculture Minister K Atchannaidu, Revenue Minister Anagani Satya Prasad, and Minister for Tourism K Durgesh also congratulated him.