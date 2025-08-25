Telugu actor Balayya enters Gold Edition of World Book of Records

VIJAYAWADA: Popular Telugu actor, politician and philanthropist Nandamuri Balakrishna has been inducted into the prestigious Gold Edition of the UK-based World Book of Records (WBR) for his remarkable 50-year career as a leading hero in Indian cinema.

The London-headquartered WBR lauded Balakrishna’s enduring contributions, marking a rare milestone achieved by a few in the global film industry.

WBR CEO Santosh Shukla commended Balakrishna’s five-decade impact as an inspirational benchmark in Indian cinema, praising his ability to reinvent himself while staying rooted in tradition and serving as a cultural bridge between eras.