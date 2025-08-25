Andhra Pradesh

Telugu actor Balayya enters Gold Edition of World Book of Records

The London-headquartered WBR lauded Balakrishna’s enduring contributions, marking a rare milestone achieved by a few in the global film industry.
Telugu actor, politician and philanthropist Nandamuri Balakrishna.
Telugu actor, politician and philanthropist Nandamuri Balakrishna.
Express News Service
Updated on
1 min read

VIJAYAWADA: Popular Telugu actor, politician and philanthropist Nandamuri Balakrishna has been inducted into the prestigious Gold Edition of the UK-based World Book of Records (WBR) for his remarkable 50-year career as a leading hero in Indian cinema.

The London-headquartered WBR lauded Balakrishna’s enduring contributions, marking a rare milestone achieved by a few in the global film industry.

WBR CEO Santosh Shukla commended Balakrishna’s five-decade impact as an inspirational benchmark in Indian cinema, praising his ability to reinvent himself while staying rooted in tradition and serving as a cultural bridge between eras.

Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu hailed the achievement of Balakrishna.

In a post on X, he said, “Telugu cinema icon Nandamuri Balakrishna has been honoured by the World Book of Records, UK, for 50 years as a lead hero, a first for an Indian actor..”

Congratulating his father-in-law, HRD Minister Nara Lokesh posted on X, “Congratulations to dearest Bala Mavayya on completing a remarkable 50 years in cinema.”

Agriculture Minister K Atchannaidu, Revenue Minister Anagani Satya Prasad, and Minister for Tourism K Durgesh also congratulated him.

World Book of Records
Balayya

Related Stories

No stories found.

X
The New Indian Express
www.newindianexpress.com