Andhra CM Chandrababu Naidu announces major reforms to strengthen health sector

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has announced a wide range of initiatives to strengthen medical infrastructure, expand health insurance, establish new medical colleges, and promote preventive healthcare through yoga and naturopathy.

At a review meeting on the Health Department held at the Secretariat on Monday, Naidu stressed the need to make affordable medicines widely accessible, generate employment opportunities for Backward Class (BC) youth, and provide free health check-ups across the state.

He directed officials to ensure that every mandal has at least one Jan Aushadhi generic medicine store, reducing the financial burden on the poor while creating jobs for BC youth through applications processed under the BC Corporation.