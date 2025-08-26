Andhra CM Chandrababu Naidu announces major reforms to strengthen health sector

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has announced a wide range of initiatives to strengthen medical infrastructure, expand health insurance, establish new medical colleges, and promote preventive healthcare through yoga and naturopathy.
At a review meeting on the Health Department held at the Secretariat on Monday, Naidu stressed the need to make affordable medicines widely accessible, generate employment opportunities for Backward Class (BC) youth, and provide free health check-ups across the state.
He directed officials to ensure that every mandal has at least one Jan Aushadhi generic medicine store, reducing the financial burden on the poor while creating jobs for BC youth through applications processed under the BC Corporation.
Expanding the NTR Vaidya Seva scheme was a key focus, with proposals to increase coverage to Rs 25 lakh per family. Currently benefiting 1.43 crore families, the scheme will be extended to 1.63 crore families, potentially aiding over 5.02 crore people.
To address infrastructure gaps, Naidu called for an action plan to establish 100-bed hospitals in each assembly constituency and reviewed progress on medical colleges at Markapuram, Madanapalle, Pulivendula, and Adoni.
He also noted the shortfall in hospital beds — 2.24 per 1,000 population against the World Health Organisation’s recommended three — and ordered a detailed study to add 12,756 more beds across the state.
Underscoring prevention over cure, the Chief Minister approved the creation of a Yoga Prachara Parishat with 64 members across three regional centres and directed the officials to prepare an action plan for the establishment of a Naturopathy University in Amaravati.
A pilot project to prepare health profiles for all citizens will begin in Kuppam, with free medical tests to be completed within 45 days.
Mobile health services will soon be launched in every village through Arogya Ratham vehicles, while uniforms will be standardised for 108 ambulance staff. Naidu also reviewed models of NTR Baby Kits and called for their early rollout to support newborn care.
In a separate development, representatives from Perkins India and the LV Prasad Eye Institute presented plans to develop Capital Amaravati as a ‘Model Inclusive City’ aligned with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals.
The initiative envisions barrier-free public spaces, inclusive road designs, accessible transport, digital smart infrastructure, and inclusive education.
Naidu welcomed the proposal and sought a comprehensive action plan.