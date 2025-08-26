Andhra CM Chandrababu Naidu lauds women for success of Stree Shakti

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has hailed the Stree Shakti scheme as a resounding success, crediting its impact to the cooperation of women across the State.

Reviewing the performance of the Andhra Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (APSRTC) at the Secretariat on Monday, the Chief Minister sought details on the scheme’s implementation, occupancy levels, and challenges faced by passengers.

Officials reported a sharp rise in bus occupancy since the launch of free travel for women. While the average occupancy ratio earlier stood at 68–70 per cent, buses in 60 depots are now running at full capacity, with similar trends across 13 districts. They assured that no disputes or chaos had arisen, noting that women were using the facility responsibly.