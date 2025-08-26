Andhra CM Chandrababu Naidu lauds women for success of Stree Shakti

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has hailed the Stree Shakti scheme as a resounding success, crediting its impact to the cooperation of women across the State.
Reviewing the performance of the Andhra Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (APSRTC) at the Secretariat on Monday, the Chief Minister sought details on the scheme’s implementation, occupancy levels, and challenges faced by passengers.
Officials reported a sharp rise in bus occupancy since the launch of free travel for women. While the average occupancy ratio earlier stood at 68–70 per cent, buses in 60 depots are now running at full capacity, with similar trends across 13 districts. They assured that no disputes or chaos had arisen, noting that women were using the facility responsibly.
Naidu praised the awareness and maturity of women in the state, saying they had always utilised government schemes for self-improvement. He recalled earlier initiatives during his tenure in undivided Andhra Pradesh, such as DWCRA groups for financial independence and bicycles for girl students to promote education.
He said the Stree Shakti scheme had removed the hassle of passes and provided safer journeys on RTC buses. Thanking women for their cooperation despite the financial burden on the exchequer, he urged them to continue their support. Naidu directed officials to install display boards on all 8,458 Stree Shakti buses and advised RTC staff to handle seat disputes patiently. Female ridership has risen from 40 per cent before the scheme to 65 per cent now, officials reported.
On live tracking, he was informed that a pilot would be launched at Guntur depot within days, with statewide rollout to follow. This will enable women to check schedules in real time. Officials also briefed him on articulated electric buses, described as a mid-level option between regular buses and metro rail.