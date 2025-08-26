Andhra Pradesh ties up with global players on health technology

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has announced the launch of the Bharat Biodesign Research and Innovation (BRAIN) programme in collaboration with global biodesign leaders at the Ratan Tata Innovation Hub in Amaravati.

The announcement followed a meeting with members of the Asia-Pacific (APAC) Biodesign Alliance, who are in India for their annual summit. The delegation included representatives from the USA, Australia, Israel, Taiwan, Japan, Ireland and Singapore.

The discussions centred on advancing healthcare innovation, medical technology, and entrepreneurial capacity building in India, with a special focus on positioning Andhra Pradesh as a hub for next-generation health technology solutions.

Naidu interacted with Dr Rakesh Kalapala, President of the AI & MedTech Alliance Foundation, Prof Anurag Mairal of Stanford Biodesign, and Naresh Kumar Pagidimarry, Director of Bharat Biodesign. The dialogue culminated in the launch of the Bharat BRAIN initiative, to be spearheaded by the AI & MedTech Alliance Foundation in collaboration with the APAC Biodesign Alliance and Stanford Biodesign, USA.

“The Bharat BRAIN programme will not only bring the best of global health innovation to Andhra Pradesh but also create local solutions that can be scaled across India and emerging markets,” Naidu said.

The initiative aims to make AP a hub for global health technologies and digital health innovation, with a strong focus on preventive healthcare.