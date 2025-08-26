Andhra's Bapatla collector assures protection of disability pensions in re-verification drive

GUNTUR: Bapatla District Collector J Venkata Murali on Monday assured that no eligible beneficiary will lose their disability pension during the State government’s re-verification drive.

Speaking at the Prajavani grievance redressal programme, he said most petitions received were related to disability pensions. The re-verification is aimed at identifying genuine beneficiaries, as some ineligible persons were drawing pensions, he explained.

Murali clarified that pensions will not be stopped during the process. Eligible beneficiaries will be allotted dates for medical re-examination camps, after which their pensions will continue. Ineligible applicants will be removed from the list.

He also directed officials to handle petitions with accountability, warning that negligence would invite disciplinary action.

In-charge JC G Gangadhar Goud, DMHO Dr Vijayamma and others were present.