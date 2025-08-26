Centre clears urea import by Andhra Pradesh government

VIJAYAWADA: In a major relief for Andhra Pradesh farmers facing urea shortages during the Kharif season, the Central government has issued a Government Order (GO) approving the import of 10,800 metric tonnes (MT) of urea from the Dhamra port in Odisha.

Agriculture Minister Kinjarapu Atchannaidu has directed officials to distribute this stock on a war-footing basis to districts in urgent need.

The allocation follows discussions between Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and Union Minister for Chemicals and Fertilizers JP Nadda, addressing the hardships faced by farmers.

Minister Atchannaidu emphasized that the state government is fully prepared to ensure timely supply, assuring farmers that there is no cause for concern and that urea will be available in abundance for the season.

Additionally, two days ago, 8,100 MT of urea from Coromandel Fertilizers arrived at the Karaikal port in Tamil Nadu and has been earmarked for Andhra Pradesh. This stock will be swiftly transported based on regional requirements, with the agriculture department making all necessary arrangements.