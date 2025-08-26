Centre clears urea import by Andhra Pradesh government
VIJAYAWADA: In a major relief for Andhra Pradesh farmers facing urea shortages during the Kharif season, the Central government has issued a Government Order (GO) approving the import of 10,800 metric tonnes (MT) of urea from the Dhamra port in Odisha.
Agriculture Minister Kinjarapu Atchannaidu has directed officials to distribute this stock on a war-footing basis to districts in urgent need.
The allocation follows discussions between Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and Union Minister for Chemicals and Fertilizers JP Nadda, addressing the hardships faced by farmers.
Minister Atchannaidu emphasized that the state government is fully prepared to ensure timely supply, assuring farmers that there is no cause for concern and that urea will be available in abundance for the season.
Additionally, two days ago, 8,100 MT of urea from Coromandel Fertilizers arrived at the Karaikal port in Tamil Nadu and has been earmarked for Andhra Pradesh. This stock will be swiftly transported based on regional requirements, with the agriculture department making all necessary arrangements.
The Centre has assured that 15,000 MT of urea will reach the Gangavaram port in Visakhapatnam by September 6 from IPL company vessels, while 30,000 MT is expected at the Kakinada port by the second week of September via five ships from Coromandel. These allocations will be distributed promptly to meet farmers’ needs across the state, in coordination with the central government.
Minister Atchannaidu reiterated the government’s commitment to fulfilling crop requirements and expressed gratitude to CM Naidu for his efforts in securing these supplies. Farmers are urged to continue their cultivation activities without worry, as the state remains geared up for efficient distribution.
Earlier, the minister revealed that a total of 6.22 lakh MT of fertilisers — including urea, DAP, MOP, SSP, and complex fertilisers — have been made available to farmers. He also confirmed that district-wise supply monitoring is ongoing to align with local agricultural needs.
Currently, 21.34 lakh hectares of the total 31.15 lakh hectares under cultivation this Kharif season have been sown.
To safeguard against any potential shortages, the government has prepared a buffer stock of 1.10 lakh MT, with an additional 79,633 MT currently stored in depots and being distributed to necessary areas.
While the Godavari floods disrupted transportation in some regions, alternative measures were swiftly put in place.
Atchannaidu emphasised the use of the Integrated Fertiliser Management System (iFMS) for real-time monitoring of stocks, distribution, and demand, ensuring both transparency and efficiency. Local agricultural teams, cooperative societies, and district officials are working together.
With 6.48 lakh MT of fertilisers currently available statewide, the Minister urged farmers to remain assured that adequate supplies will be delivered on time. Special attention is being given to flood-affected areas and crops such as black rice, banana, and sugarcane.
Atchannaidu warned that n action will be taken against middlemen attempting to sell fertilisers at inflated prices.