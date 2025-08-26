CM Chandrababu Naidu rewards top SC/ST students with Rs one lakh

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu felicitated students from social welfare residential educational institutions who secured ranks in IIT, NIT, and NEET exams. Each of the 55 students received a cash award of Rs 1 lakh.

During a review meeting held at the Secretariat, the CM met with SC and ST students who had earned admissions to prestigious institutes like IITs, NITs, and medical colleges. He praised their hard work and advised them to continue striving for excellence.

The Chief Minister highlighted that the achievements of these students were a testament to the untapped potential within the social welfare system. He urged officials to improve hostel facilities and enhance educational support, setting a target to quadruple the number of rank holders in the coming year.