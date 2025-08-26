CM Chandrababu Naidu rewards top SC/ST students with Rs one lakh

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu felicitated students from social welfare residential educational institutions who secured ranks in IIT, NIT, and NEET exams. Each of the 55 students received a cash award of Rs 1 lakh.
During a review meeting held at the Secretariat, the CM met with SC and ST students who had earned admissions to prestigious institutes like IITs, NITs, and medical colleges. He praised their hard work and advised them to continue striving for excellence.
The Chief Minister highlighted that the achievements of these students were a testament to the untapped potential within the social welfare system. He urged officials to improve hostel facilities and enhance educational support, setting a target to quadruple the number of rank holders in the coming year.
These students received coaching at Dr. BR Ambedkar IIT-NEET centres located in Chinnatekuru, Kuntamukkala, and Adavi Takkellapadu. Out of 176 students coached for the JEE exams, 129 qualified, while 143 of the 180 students trained for NEET exams passed. In total, 12 students gained admission to IITs, 30 to NITs, and 13 secured places in MBBS programmes. Additionally, 14 students earned BDS admissions, and 19 are set to join GFTIs and Central universities.
The CM announced plans to open seven new IIT-NEET coaching centres next year. Social Welfare Minister Dola Balaveeranjaneya Swamy was present during the event, where the CM distributed mementoes and cheques, amounting to Rs 55 lakh in total, to the students.
The students expressed their gratitude for the opportunity to meet the CM and receive his personal congratulations.