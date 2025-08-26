DME forms panel to probe alleged Rs 40-crore CT scan scam at Kakinada GGH iN Andhra

KAKINADA: Acting on the TNIE exposé on unauthorised money collection at SL Diagnostics Private Limited in Kakinada Government General Hospital premises, the Directorate of Medical Education (DME) has constituted a three-member committee to probe the alleged Rs 40-crore CT scan scam.

The panel will inspect the records of the diagnostics centre, which operates under a public-private partnership.

The committee comprises GGH DCSRMO Dr Mehar Kumar, Hospital Administrator and Deputy Collector N Sridhar, and Radiology HOD Dr B Anuradha. Due to ongoing nursing supplementary examinations and the Vinayaka Chaviti festival, the inquiry is likely to begin only after August 27.