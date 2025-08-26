DME forms panel to probe alleged Rs 40-crore CT scan scam at Kakinada GGH iN Andhra

KAKINADA: Acting on the TNIE exposé on unauthorised money collection at SL Diagnostics Private Limited in Kakinada Government General Hospital premises, the Directorate of Medical Education (DME) has constituted a three-member committee to probe the alleged Rs 40-crore CT scan scam.
The panel will inspect the records of the diagnostics centre, which operates under a public-private partnership.
The committee comprises GGH DCSRMO Dr Mehar Kumar, Hospital Administrator and Deputy Collector N Sridhar, and Radiology HOD Dr B Anuradha. Due to ongoing nursing supplementary examinations and the Vinayaka Chaviti festival, the inquiry is likely to begin only after August 27.
The scam came to light through the TNIE’s report “Rs 40 Cr Scam: Diagnostics firm accused, probe ordered.” SL Diagnostics staff are accused of charging patients Rs 300 per CT scan film since 2017, with those requiring multiple images forced to pay between Rs 600 and Rs 900.
Concerns have been raised over the committee’s composition, as all three members are from Kakinada GGH and have worked in coordination with SL Diagnostics. Hospital staff and associations argue the DME should have appointed an external team to ensure impartiality.
They also urged the State government to let the hospital manage the CT scan facility directly, pointing out that GGH already has a well-staffed radiology department with a head of department, two associate professors, four assistant professors, 12 PG students and four CT scan technicians.