Fill irrigation tanks with Krishna, Godavari floodwater: CM Chandrababu Naidu

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu has instructed water resources officials to fully utilise flood inflows from the Krishna and Godavari rivers by filling reservoirs to brim.

At a review meeting on Monday, he stressed the need for immediate plans to replenish tanks across the State, with priority for Rayalaseema. He directed that surplus waters, which would otherwise flow into the sea, be diverted through canals, while feeder canals must be cleared of obstructions to ensure smooth distribution.

Referring to the successful supply of water to Kuppam, the CM urged similar initiatives elsewhere. Officials were asked to determine the volume required to fill Rayalaseema tanks and resolve bottlenecks promptly. Plans are underway to expand the Telugu Ganga and Kundu rivers, enabling transfer to downstream dams.