Fill irrigation tanks with Krishna, Godavari floodwater: CM Chandrababu Naidu

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu has instructed water resources officials to fully utilise flood inflows from the Krishna and Godavari rivers by filling reservoirs to brim.
At a review meeting on Monday, he stressed the need for immediate plans to replenish tanks across the State, with priority for Rayalaseema. He directed that surplus waters, which would otherwise flow into the sea, be diverted through canals, while feeder canals must be cleared of obstructions to ensure smooth distribution.
Referring to the successful supply of water to Kuppam, the CM urged similar initiatives elsewhere. Officials were asked to determine the volume required to fill Rayalaseema tanks and resolve bottlenecks promptly. Plans are underway to expand the Telugu Ganga and Kundu rivers, enabling transfer to downstream dams.
Naidu instructed that waters from Somasila and Kandaleru reservoirs replenish tanks in Kuppam, Palamaner, Punganur and Madanapalle. Expansions of Nippulavagu and Kundu could divert 35 TMC, officials said, adding Somasila would be full within three days.
He also prioritised completion of the Polavaram Left Canal, North Andhra projects, and interlinking of rivers. “Focus on results, not formalities,” Naidu told officials.
AP reservoirs brim as govt steps up water management
Reservoirs of State are brimming with more than 80% capacity across major basins, as the coalition government under Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu emphasises effective water management. The strategy has ensured better utilisation of inflows from key rivers while minimising wastage.
According to an official release, inflows from the Krishna, Godavari, Penna and Vamsadhara Rivers have enabled the State to utilise about 310 TMC (thousand million cubic feet) of water so far this season. Major projects such as Srisailam, Nagarjuna Sagar and Pulichintala on the Krishna filled last month and continue to receive steady floods, prompting releases downstream while diverting water to reservoirs, tanks and irrigation canals.
In the Krishna Delta, farmers have used 52 TMC since June 1, about 12 TMC more than in previous years. The Godavari Basin’s Sir Arthur Cotton Barrage has released 70 TMC for delta crops. In the Penna Basin, Veligonda, Somasila and Kandaleru reservoirs are comfortably stocked. The Vamsadhara Basin’s Gotta Barrage has supplied 8 TMC.
As of August 24, major reservoirs hold 650 TMC, with 309 TMC utilised across basins, including 70 TMC from Dowleswaram, 52 TMC from Prakasam and 8 TMC from Vamsadhara. Another 156 TMC was diverted through Potireddypadu, Handri-Neeva and Nagarjuna Sagar canals. The Handri-Neeva Canal carries Krishna waters 738 km to Kuppam, irrigating Rayalaseema. Despite gains, 1,969 TMC flowed into the sea; the State plans river interlinking projects.