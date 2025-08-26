Free power for Ganesh, Durga puja pandals in Andhra Pradesh

VIJAYAWADA: As the Vinayaka Chavithi festival celebrations are set to begin from August 27, the government has announced the supply of free power to all Ganesh pandals across the State. It has also decided to supply free power to Durga puja pandals for the ensuing Devi Navaratri festival celebrations.

Several Ganesh festival organisers and Utsav Committee presidents had approached HRD Minister Nara Lokesh seeking the supply of free power to pandals. Responding to the appeals, Lokesh took the matter to the notice of Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and Minister for Energy Gottipati Ravi Kumar.

The Chief Minister responded positively to the plea, and issued orders directing APTrancso to supply free power to Ganesh pandals.

Around 15,000 Ganesh pandals are expected to come up across the State. The supply of free power is estimated to cost the exchequer Rs 25 crore.