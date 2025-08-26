Minister Narayana announces establishment of six waste-to-energy plants, reviews projects in Tirupati

TIRUPATI: Minister of Municipal Administration and Urban Development (MAUD) Ponguru Narayana on Monday reviewed development projects and essential public amenities at the Tirupati Urban Development Authority (TUDA) office.

He directed officials to expedite municipal and TUDA projects and prioritise infrastructure creation. TUDA Chairman C Divakar Reddy and Joint Collector Shubham Bansal reported on income and expenditure from TUDA towers, plots, and shops. Tirupati Municipal Corporation (MCT) Commissioner N Mourya detailed sanitation efforts, road construction, drainage systems, and worker facilities.

Addressing the mediapersons, Narayana criticised the YSRCP regime for neglect and mismanagement, alleging it left the State with a debt of `10 lakh crore and a garbage backlog of 85 lakh tonnes. He said the TDP government has cleared 73 lakh tonnes and aims to complete the remaining by October 2.

The MAUD Minister announced the establishment of “waste-to-energy” plants at six centres and confirmed that all 123 municipalities are being provided with necessary facilities. He outlined plans to supply clean drinking water to every household within three years under the AMRUT scheme. He said the government is addressing pending TDR bond issues in Visakhapatnam, Guntur, and Tirupati and will legally examine the matter to decide the appropriate probe.

He assured Tirupati Settipalli villagers that long-standing land issues in Shettipalli would be resolved soon.

On TUDA developments, Narayana revealed that the Layout Regularisation Scheme (LRS) has been approved and stated the government is working to transform Tirupati into a “Mega City.” He appealed to residents of scavengers’ colonies to cooperate with MCT authorities in constructing modern apartments.

He reaffirmed the government’s commitment to fulfil all pre-election promises, attracting industries to generate jobs, and driving state development under Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu’s vision.