Over 1,000 women drivers earn Rs 35 lakh in three months under MEPMA–Rapido empowerment scheme in Andhra

VIJAYAWADA: More than 1,000 women across the State are steering their way to empowerment, not with pen and paper, but with smartphones and electric scooters. Backed by the State’s Mission for Elimination of Poverty in Municipal Areas (MEPMA) and Rapido, 1,003 women have taken up driving as a source of livelihood in nine cities, collectively earning Rs 35 lakh in just three months.
The initiative, launched on International Women’s Day under the Chief Minister’s flagship ‘One Family – One Entrepreneur’ programme, enabled women to purchase electric two-wheelers and autos through bank loans facilitated by MEPMA. Rapido extended support by waiving platform fees for new entrants and offering relaxed EMI terms.
In the first phase, 760 e-scooters and 240 e-autos were distributed, with Visakhapatnam and Vijayawada leading the way with 400 vehicles each. Smaller allocations followed, with about 50 e-scooters in Nellore and Guntur, and 25 each in Kurnool, Tirupati, Kakinada and Rajahmundry.
For many, the scheme has been life-changing. Vadlapudi Glory Manju from Vijayawada said, “After finishing housework, I drive Rapido for a few hours and pay the EMI on my vehicle. I am also able to save some money. I feel happy to have gained financial independence.”
Another beneficiary, Madhavi from Kandrika, Vijayawada, who became the breadwinner after her husband suffered a stroke, added: “The government’s Rs 6,000 disability pension was not enough. With MEPMA’s help, I bought an Activa and now earn Rs 12,000 a month. That income helps me pay the EMI and run the house.”
Government subsidies, ranging from Rs 12,300 for e-scooters to Rs 36,000 for e-autos, have reduced the burden on beneficiaries, while the electric nature of the vehicles has cut fuel costs drastically. Women now earn between Rs 13,000 and Rs 16,000 a month, providing crucial support to their families.
Officials said that between May and July, women drivers under the scheme had already completed 45,000 rides. Encouraged by this success, HRD and IT Minister Nara Lokesh hailed the move as a model for women’s uplift. “The government’s idea is to empower women. I am very happy that more than 1,000 women in the State have become self-employed with Rapido. This is just the beginning, and more will be done in the coming days,” he said.