Over 1,000 women drivers earn Rs 35 lakh in three months under MEPMA–Rapido empowerment scheme in Andhra

VIJAYAWADA: More than 1,000 women across the State are steering their way to empowerment, not with pen and paper, but with smartphones and electric scooters. Backed by the State’s Mission for Elimination of Poverty in Municipal Areas (MEPMA) and Rapido, 1,003 women have taken up driving as a source of livelihood in nine cities, collectively earning Rs 35 lakh in just three months.

The initiative, launched on International Women’s Day under the Chief Minister’s flagship ‘One Family – One Entrepreneur’ programme, enabled women to purchase electric two-wheelers and autos through bank loans facilitated by MEPMA. Rapido extended support by waiving platform fees for new entrants and offering relaxed EMI terms.

In the first phase, 760 e-scooters and 240 e-autos were distributed, with Visakhapatnam and Vijayawada leading the way with 400 vehicles each. Smaller allocations followed, with about 50 e-scooters in Nellore and Guntur, and 25 each in Kurnool, Tirupati, Kakinada and Rajahmundry.