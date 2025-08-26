Tirupati police launch digital visitor record system to curb crime

TIRUPATI: To enhance security and curb crimes in Tirupati, police have introduced the City Visitor Information and Record Management System (CVIRMS).

This system mandates the collection of visitor details, including Aadhaar or other ID proofs by hotels, lodges, guest houses, PG accommodations and homestays at the time of check in. The data will be integrated with police database, enabling instant alerts to authorities if an individual with a criminal record checks in. After a successful three-month trial, the police have officially launched the CVIRMS.

Recording visitor details is an ancient practice. Historical evidence shows that during the Mauryan period (4th-2nd century BCE), meticulous systems were in place to document the movement of people in villages and towns.

Chanakya’s Arthashastra emphasises the need for recording the details of strangers, travellers and merchants. This was done manually with officials maintaining registers to ensure security, prevent espionage, and protect citizens.