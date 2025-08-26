Tirupati police launch digital visitor record system to curb crime

TIRUPATI: To enhance security and curb crimes in Tirupati, police have introduced the City Visitor Information and Record Management System (CVIRMS).
This system mandates the collection of visitor details, including Aadhaar or other ID proofs by hotels, lodges, guest houses, PG accommodations and homestays at the time of check in. The data will be integrated with police database, enabling instant alerts to authorities if an individual with a criminal record checks in. After a successful three-month trial, the police have officially launched the CVIRMS.
Recording visitor details is an ancient practice. Historical evidence shows that during the Mauryan period (4th-2nd century BCE), meticulous systems were in place to document the movement of people in villages and towns.
Chanakya’s Arthashastra emphasises the need for recording the details of strangers, travellers and merchants. This was done manually with officials maintaining registers to ensure security, prevent espionage, and protect citizens.
Fast forward to the present day, and the same principle of monitoring visitors for public safety continues, but in a far more advanced form. The CVIRMS serves the same purpose as in the Mauryan era, but through digital technology. Visitor details, identification, and stay records are captured electronically, allowing police to track the movement instantly, and respond swiftly to any suspicious activity.
In the future, this data will be linked to the National Crime Bureau Records, too, for tracking criminals easily.
“At present, Bengaluru Police are implementing the CVIRMS. For the first time in Andhra Pradesh, Tirupati Police have launched it to ensure the safety of denizens,” District SP V Harshavardhan Raju told TNIE.
As many as 644 hotels and lodges in Tirupati have been connected to the portal so far. About 75% of establishments have already uploaded data, while the remaining are expected to complete the process soon, the SP added.
Police plan to extend CVIRMS to Kalahasti
“The CVIRMS not only helps prevent illegal activities in Tirupati but also plays a crucial role in detecting crimes. After the successful implementation of the CVIRMS in Tirupati, the system will also be extended to Srikalahasti,” said District SP Harshavardhan Raju.