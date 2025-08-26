Youth gear up to celebrate Vinayaka Chavithi in Andhra Pradesh

VIJAYAWADA: The festive vibes have arrived as preparations for the auspicious Vinayaka Chavithi picked-up momentum across the State. Groups of youth who usually take lead for such celebrations are seen busy in erecting pandals and decorating these makeshift structures with colourful lights, and thematic designs creating a vibrant atmosphere in villages, streets, colonies and cities throughout the State.
With Ganesh Chaturthi falling on August 27, Wednesday, people are gearing up for the grand celebrations of the festivities.
Speaking to the TNIE, K Abhinav of Gudivada said “We are very enthusiastic about the nine-day Ganesh festival. We have been celebrating this festival for the past ten years with pomp and spirit. All the youth, employees, and students are taking part in it and giving their support in all terms to ensure the success of the celebrations.’’
A large number of Ganesha Idols are getting ready for this festival as artisans across the state have been busy with giving finishing touches and painting varied hues to the idols of lord Ganesha.
This year too, the idols, which range from one feet to twelve feet, are usually in high demand in urban as well as rural areas made by the artisans.
In rare cases, above 15 feet idols are also being made as per the organizers demand. However, it should be noted that the artisans are hugely making Plaster of Paris idols this year too. An interesting news is that, this year many devotees are showing interest in installing eco-friendly clay idols.
An artisan Movva Rama Rao, whose family has been in the idol making process for about 100 years said that they had made above 500 idols for the upcoming Vinayaka Chavithi. “My grandfather, my father and my brother including myself have chosen the idol making profession as a custom as well as means of earning.
We will get orders of idols before five months and idols are made accordingly. Plaster of Paris and colours, coir prices have been hiked, despite, witnessing a little losses we would in this field. We will also make Sri Kanaka Durga idols for Dasara’’, he added.
It should be noted that the idols are priced at a little bit higher when compared to last year. The Ganesh idols are available from Rs 1000 to Rs 30,000 in many places in the State. Meanwhile, the police department also prepared for the celebrations and is sanctioning permission through a single window.
All the SHOs of the State were directed to give permissions without delay after examining the groundlevel situations. Organisers are directed to get permission through ganeshutsav.net.