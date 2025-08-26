Youth gear up to celebrate Vinayaka Chavithi in Andhra Pradesh

VIJAYAWADA: The festive vibes have arrived as preparations for the auspicious Vinayaka Chavithi picked-up momentum across the State. Groups of youth who usually take lead for such celebrations are seen busy in erecting pandals and decorating these makeshift structures with colourful lights, and thematic designs creating a vibrant atmosphere in villages, streets, colonies and cities throughout the State.

With Ganesh Chaturthi falling on August 27, Wednesday, people are gearing up for the grand celebrations of the festivities.

Speaking to the TNIE, K Abhinav of Gudivada said “We are very enthusiastic about the nine-day Ganesh festival. We have been celebrating this festival for the past ten years with pomp and spirit. All the youth, employees, and students are taking part in it and giving their support in all terms to ensure the success of the celebrations.’’