Andhra government approves modular vending markets

VIJAYAWADA: The State government has approved the establishment of Smart Street Vending Markets in seven major urban local bodies, Anantapur, Kurnool, Tadepalli-Mangalagiri, Ongole, Srikakulam, Vijayawada and Kadapa, aimed at strengthening urban livelihoods and promoting inclusive growth.

Implemented under the Mission for Elimination of Poverty in Municipal Areas (MEPMA) through the DAY-NULM Support to Urban Street Vendors programme, the initiative seeks to modernise and dignify street vending while ensuring orderly city management.

“These markets will provide dignity to vendors, convenience to customers and improved urban orderliness. It is an inclusive governance model integrating livelihoods, sustainability and technology,” Municipal Administration and Urban Development Principal Secretary S Suresh Kumar. The markets will consist of modular, container-based units with 40 to 200 shops in each city, equipped with Wi-Fi, cashless transaction facilities, solar-power and eco-friendly designs. Priority in allotments will be given to women, differently abled and marginalised comm unities.

Allotments will follow a transparent process with eligibility checks, public notification, social audit and final selection through lottery. Vendors will also be trained in food safety, hygiene, marketing and entrepreneurship, and supported with access to bank credit and PMSVANidhi loans.

The project, with an estimated cost of Rs 26.10 crore for 580 shops, will be funded through SHG bank loans, MEPMA support and municipal resources. Officials expect the initiative to enhance vendor incomes, improve urban governance and create additional revenue streams for municipalities.