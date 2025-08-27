Andhra Health Minister proposes WhatsApp-based Mana Mitra service for faster patient report delivery

VIJAYAWADA: Health Minister Y Satya Kumar Yadav suggested introducing WhatsApp governance (Mana Mitra) in hospitals to enable instant delivery of reports to patients. Reviewing reforms, transfers and manpower requirements at the Secretariat in Velagapudi on Tuesday, the minister said the Chief Minister is working to transform public health through technology adoption and innovation.

“Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu is determined to usher in a new era in the State’s health sector, and medical employees must align with his vision of modernity, speed and creativity,” Satya Kumar Yadav said.

He urged government doctors and staff to change perspective, think innovatively and work with creativity to build a healthy Andhra Pradesh. Stressing timely grievance redressal, he directed district officials to be alert to issues raised by citizens and public representatives. On transfers, he expressed satisfaction with the smooth implementation of general transfers in June, when over 7,200 doctors and staff were shifted, with 99% reporting to their new postings on time and without disputes.

Satya Kumar emphasised the urgent need to fill vacancies in AYUSH, Drug Control and Food Anti-Adulteration departments. Expressing dissatisfaction with the monitoring of the Srishti Fertility Centre issue, he warned officials that lapses would not be tolerated.