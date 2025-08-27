ANU inks pact with Nirmaan for investment skills in Andhra Pradesh

GUNTUR: Acharya Nagarjuna University’s (ANU) Department of Commerce and Business Administration on Tuesday entered into a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Nirmaan Organisation to set up an Investment Management Training Centre aimed at equipping students with advanced financial and investment skills.

The centre was formally inaugurated on the university campus.

The MoU was signed in the presence of Vice-Chancellor (V-C) Prof. K Gangadhara Rao, who inaugurated the facility, along with Prof. Ratnasilamani, Rector, Prof. Simhachalam, Registrar, Prof. Suresh Kumar, Principal of University College of Arts, Commerce & Law, and other dignitaries.

Speaking on the occasion, the V-C said the collaboration reflects the university’s vision to strengthen industry-academia ties and enhance students’ employability. “Practical, industry-driven training programs are essential to prepare students for global opportunities,” he remarked.

Nirmaan representatives noted that the partnership would open promising career avenues in the investment sector. Ravi Vemuru, Chairman of APNRT and Advisor to the Government of Andhra Pradesh on Investments and NRI Affairs, delivered an inspiring address stressing the need for skill development to ensure global competitiveness.

Prof. Ramineni Sivaraprasad, Dean of Commerce and Business Administration, highlighted that the program is designed to bridge the gap between academic learning and industry requirements, offering hands-on training, industry exposure, and career guidance.