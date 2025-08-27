Experts urge Andhra govt to scrap Polavaram–Banakacherla lift scheme, focus on practical irrigation solutions

VIJAYAWADA: Experts have urged the State government to scrap the Polavaram–Banakacherla lift irrigation scheme and the Rayalaseema lift scheme of the previous regime, calling them ineffective for drought-prone Rayalaseema. Instead, they suggested investing Rs 10,000– Rs 15,000 crore to irrigate 10 lakh acres, create stable jobs for 10 lakh people, and generate substantial wealth.

The Thinkers’ Forum urged Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu to address inefficiencies in Krishna River water management, highlighting concerns over the Srisailam reservoir. In a letter released Tuesday, members AB Venkateswara Rao, Akkineni Bhavani Prasad, T Lakshminarayana, and Jonnalagadda Ramarao criticised governments for neglecting ayacut needs and wasting resources, citing 500 crore on the Rushikonda palace and 750 crore on the Rayalaseema scheme. Rao suggested repurposing the palace as a hospital or IT hub.