Ganesh Chaturthi: Minister Kinjarapu Atchannaidu urges public to go for eco-friendly celebrations

VIJAYAWADA: Agriculture Minister Kinjarapu Atchannaidu has urged the public to celebrate Ganesh Chaturthi in an environmentally sustainable manner by opting for clay Vinayaka idols, emphasising their benefits in preventing river pollution.

During an event at Praja Sadan in Srikakulam on Tuesday, environmental engineer B Karuna Sri presented handmade clay Vinayaka idols to Minister Atchannaidu and Union Civil Aviation Minister Kinjarapu Rammohan Naidu.

Speaking on the occasion, Atchannaidu highlighted that using clay idols helps avoid contaminating water bodies during immersion rituals.

“We all bear the responsibility to preserve both our devotion and nature,” he stated, adding that such practices allow faith to coexist with environmental protection.

The minister also introduced a convenient initiative: scanning a QR code enables home delivery of these clay idols. “Let us uphold our devotion and traditions while safeguarding the environment,” he appealed to the public and officials.

The distribution of clay idols is being coordinated by the Andhra Pradesh Pollution Control Board’s Srikakulam regional office, as explained by Karuna Sri to the ministers.