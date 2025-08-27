Help turn one lakh women into entrepreneurs: CM Chandrababu Naidu to banks

VIJAYAWADA: Revealing that the State government has evolved an action plan to turn one lakh women into entrepreneurs by March 8, 2026, Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Tuesday sought the support of bankers to realise the target.

Chairing the 232rd State Level Bankers Committee (SLBC) meeting at the Secretariat, Naidu said he promoted the ‘One Family - One Software Engineer’ concept in the past, and now laid emphasis on ‘One Family - One Entrepreneur’ giving priority to women’s empowerment.

DWCRA women have achieved economic growth by availing bank loans, and now banks should come forward to extend loans to women entrepreneurs as the State government has decided to develop MSME parks in all 175 Assembly constituencies.

Banks must upgrade policies to suit needs of Gen X: Naidu

The bankers should also encourage youth and women by extending financial assistance to startups with lower interest rate by interlinking with Ratan Tata Innovation Hub, which was inaugurated in Mangalagiri and five other centres in the State recently, he said.

Naidu opined that banks should upgrade their policies to suit the next generation needs as India is going to throw a challenge to China and the US by introducing next generation economic reforms. The Centre is also bringing reforms in GST to suit the present needs. The bankers should become partners of the P4 programme launched by the State government to bridge the gap between rich and poor, he said.