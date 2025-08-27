New number system to regulate autos in Andhra's Guntur

GUNTUR: Guntur district police have introduced a Traffic Police Number system to regulate autorickshaw operations and ensure commuter safety.

The initiative, launched in February 2025, has already covered over 10,600 autos, but nearly 5,000 vehicles remain unregistered.

SP Satish Kumar said each autorickshaw will be assigned a unique number linked to valid documentation and driver identity, enabling passengers to identify genuine operators and helping police respond faster to complaints. He warned that drivers must obtain the number before the September-end deadline or face strict legal action.

The SP also urged drivers not to obstruct traffic by halting on busy roads and directed police personnel to enforce diversions, conduct drunk-driving checks, and wear radium jackets with baton lights for visibility.

He stressed the system aims not just to regulate vehicles but also to protect law-abiding drivers and boost commuter trust. Officials said the initiative is a vital public-safety measure, expected to curb illegal practices and improve discipline on city roads.