TDP leaders dismiss VSP privatisation rumours, assure revival of public sector status

VISAKHAPATNAM: Visakhapatnam MP M Sribharat and TDP State president Palla Srinivas on Tuesday firmly dismissed speculation over privatisation of the Visakhapatnam Steel Plant (VSP), assuring that the NDA government is committed to reviving and retaining the plant in the public sector.

Sribharat said he had held several discussions with Union Minister HD Kumaraswamy to speed up the appointment of a permanent Chairman and Managing Director (CMD) and a full board of directors. “Stable leadership will help the plant strengthen operations. Once this is in place, NDA leaders will hold regular review meetings to ensure progress,” he said and added that layoffs would not continue and efforts were on to make the plant profitable.

On captive mines, the MP clarified that VSP currently buys iron ore at commercial rates. Mines purchased in Odisha are stuck in legal hurdles, while AM/NS mines were acquired through auction, not special allotments. Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has also proposed a slurry pipeline for the plant, on the lines of AM/NS, to reduce costs.