TTD chief BR Naidu slams ex-chairman Bhumana Reddy, alleges role in Tirumala land scams

TIRUMALA: Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) Trust Board Chairman BR Naidu strongly condemned YSRCP leader and former TTD Chairman Bhumana Karunakar Reddy for spreading ‘malicious’ allegations against the TTD, accusing him of pursuing a political agenda to tarnish the organisation’s reputation.
BR Naidu, addressing a press conference at Sri Padmavati Rest House in Tirupati on Tuesday evening along with Trust Board members Panabaka Lakshmi, G Bhanu Prakash Reddy, TUDA Chairman Diwakar Reddy, and TTD JEO Veerabrahmam, reiterated the board’s commitment to safeguarding the sanctity and serenity of Tirumala and its properties.
He accused Karunakar Reddy of executing a ‘hidden agenda’ under the direction of YSRCP supremo YS Jagan Mohan Reddy during his tenure. He alleged that Karunakar Reddy and former TTD Chairman YV Subba Reddy facilitated questionable land allotments, including prime land near Alipiri for Mumtaj Hotels, 20 acres to Oberoi Hotel, and 5 acres to MR Projects (Meda Project), effectively “opening the gate” for land scams in TTD. “Had they not initiated these allotments, there would be no land scam issue today,” BR Naidu stated, branding them as the “introducers of land scammers.”
The Chairman highlighted a specific case involving the Devalok project, where 30.32 acres were allocated through a Public-Private Partnership (PPP) process. The timeline began with an MoU in 2008, followed by a Letter of Intent (LOI) in 2011 via international bidding, official allotment in 2012, an agreement in 2013, and environmental clearance from the Government of India in 2021 after issues surfaced in 2015.
BR Naidu alleged that Ajay Kumar, who secured the Devalok lease, was summoned to Jagan’s camp office in Tadepalligudem and threatened with a gun. The current TTD board has resolved to reclaim the 10 acres allotted for the Devalok project, ensuring no further land in Tirumala or Tirupati is allocated to private individuals.
On November 18, 2024, the TTD Board passed a resolution to cancel the Oberoi Hotel land allotment, prompted by protests from Hindu organisations, and proposed a land-for-land exchange to the state government. The new allotment is planned along the south side of Zoo Park Road, where hotels, hospitals, and complexes already exist, aligning with the alliance government’s policies.
Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, during his visit to Tirumala on March 21, 2025, negotiated with Oberoi Hotel, which had already invested Rs 30 crore in construction, to relocate their project to the opposite side of the road. The proposal is currently under state government review.
BR Naidu criticised YSRCP leaders for allegedly collecting crores from contractors and suppliers, looting TTD resources, and attempting to influence agencies like the CBI and judiciary to evade court appearances for 13 years.
“It’s shameful they now demand a CBI probe,” he remarked. He emphasized that no misappropriation has occurred in the last one-and-a-half years under the current board’s tenure.
The board members, including Panabaka Lakshmi, Bhanu Prakash Reddy, and Diwakar Reddy, refuted opposition claims, accusing them of engaging in ‘dirty politics’” with TTD’s divinity. They warned that continued malicious propaganda would lead to “serious consequences in the Court of Almighty.” The board reaffirmed its dedication to protecting TTD lands and providing the best services to pilgrims.