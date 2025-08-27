TTD chief BR Naidu slams ex-chairman Bhumana Reddy, alleges role in Tirumala land scams

TIRUMALA: Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) Trust Board Chairman BR Naidu strongly condemned YSRCP leader and former TTD Chairman Bhumana Karunakar Reddy for spreading ‘malicious’ allegations against the TTD, accusing him of pursuing a political agenda to tarnish the organisation’s reputation.

BR Naidu, addressing a press conference at Sri Padmavati Rest House in Tirupati on Tuesday evening along with Trust Board members Panabaka Lakshmi, G Bhanu Prakash Reddy, TUDA Chairman Diwakar Reddy, and TTD JEO Veerabrahmam, reiterated the board’s commitment to safeguarding the sanctity and serenity of Tirumala and its properties.

He accused Karunakar Reddy of executing a ‘hidden agenda’ under the direction of YSRCP supremo YS Jagan Mohan Reddy during his tenure. He alleged that Karunakar Reddy and former TTD Chairman YV Subba Reddy facilitated questionable land allotments, including prime land near Alipiri for Mumtaj Hotels, 20 acres to Oberoi Hotel, and 5 acres to MR Projects (Meda Project), effectively “opening the gate” for land scams in TTD. “Had they not initiated these allotments, there would be no land scam issue today,” BR Naidu stated, branding them as the “introducers of land scammers.”