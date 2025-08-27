Victims urge Andhra government to find long-lasting solution for Budameru floods

VIJAYAWADA: Flood victims and community leaders in Vijayawada have called for a unified, apolitical movement to secure permanent protection from Budameru floods. At a round table organised by the Speakers blamed the coalition government for “gross failure” in flood prevention, noting no funds or works a year after floods that killed 50, caused billions in damages, and affected 6.5 lakh people. They accused administrations of ignoring expert panels such as the 1964 AC Mitra committee.

Urban Civic Federation’s CH Baburao recalled past protest successes and urged unity beyond parties. Farmer leader V Keshavarao warned of escalating crises if expert advice was ignored. Advocate Ashok pledged legal support, citing personal losses.

CPM’s Boyi Satyababu vowed council action, while Shamiana Suppliers’ MA Prasad said businesses lost Rs 30–40 lakh each, calling Rs 20,000 compensation inadequate. The forum endorsed a CPM protest at Dabakottu Centre on August 30 and a petition drive to the Collector on September 1. on Tuesday, participants demanded measures and immediate allocation of Rs 10,000 crore.