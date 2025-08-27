Victims urge Andhra government to find long-lasting solution for Budameru floods

VIJAYAWADA: Flood victims and community leaders in Vijayawada have called for a unified, apolitical movement to secure permanent protection from Budameru floods. At a round table organised by the Speakers blamed the coalition government for “gross failure” in flood prevention, noting no funds or works a year after floods that killed 50, caused billions in damages, and affected 6.5 lakh people. They accused administrations of ignoring expert panels such as the 1964 AC Mitra committee.
Urban Civic Federation’s CH Baburao recalled past protest successes and urged unity beyond parties. Farmer leader V Keshavarao warned of escalating crises if expert advice was ignored. Advocate Ashok pledged legal support, citing personal losses.
CPM’s Boyi Satyababu vowed council action, while Shamiana Suppliers’ MA Prasad said businesses lost Rs 30–40 lakh each, calling Rs 20,000 compensation inadequate. The forum endorsed a CPM protest at Dabakottu Centre on August 30 and a petition drive to the Collector on September 1. on Tuesday, participants demanded measures and immediate allocation of Rs 10,000 crore.
The meeting was chaired by Taxpayers’ Association Secretary MV Anjaneyulu and attended by civic groups, residents’ associations, small industries, printing presses, and business representatives. They stressed collective struggle as the only way to safeguard Singh Nagar, homes, and the city from recurring floods.
The forum resolved to press for upstream reservoirs at Velagaleru regulator, expansion of the Budameru Diversion Channel to 35,000 cusecs into the Krishna, construction of an additional drainage canal, deepening and widening the stream, desilting, improving downstream flow from Enikepadu to Kolleru, and erecting retaining walls similar to those along the Krishna. It also urged the Centre to release Rs 6,880 crore sought by the State.
Speakers blamed the coalition government for “gross failure” in flood prevention, noting no funds or works a year after floods that killed 50, caused billions in damages, and affected 6.5 lakh people. They accused administrations of ignoring expert panels such as the 1964 AC Mitra committee.
Urban Civic Federation’s CH Baburao recalled past protest successes and urged unity beyond parties. Farmer leader V Keshavarao warned of escalating crises if expert advice was ignored. Advocate Ashok pledged legal support, citing personal losses.
CPM’s Boyi Satyababu vowed council action, while Shamiana Suppliers’ MA Prasad said businesses lost Rs 30–40 lakh each, calling Rs 20,000 compensation inadequate. The forum endorsed a CPM protest at Dabakottu Centre on August 30 and a petition drive to the Collector on September 1.