YSRCP leader Bhumana Reddy denies TDR bond scam charges, blames senior IAS officer

TIRUPATI: YSRCP State spokesperson and former TTD Chairman Bhumana Karunakar Reddy has strongly countered corruption allegations linked to the Transferable Development Rights (TDR) bonds issued within Tirupati Municipal Corporation limits. In a video statement released from Tirupati on Monday, he claimed that a senior woman IAS officer, working in collusion with a TDP leader from a neighbouring district, was responsible for spreading ‘false propaganda on him.’

Referring to Minister P Narayana’s recent remarks that no irregularities had occurred in the TDR process, Bhumana said he had chosen to remain silent on the issue for the past two years but decided it was the right time to respond. He accused the IAS officer of being “like an anaconda of corruption,” alleging that she treated ministers as insignificant.

“In anger, she hatched a conspiracy, using a TDP leader to level false allegations that Rs 2,000 crore corruption had taken place in the TDR bonds,” Bhumana alleged. “Everyone knows how this propaganda was circulated for years.”

He further accused the officer of amassing illicit wealth over her three-decade career, claiming even the highest court had questioned her conduct. “She is no less than a modern-day Razia Sultana, driven by arrogance arrogance and greed,” he remarked. He alleged that her personal lifestyle itself reflected corruption, pointing to her ownership of wigs worth over Rs 50 lakh, sarees priced at Rs 1.5 lakh each, and her reputation for land grabbing.