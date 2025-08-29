4,472 Village Health Clinic buildings to come up at a cost of Rs 1,129 crore in one year in AP

VIJAYAWADA: The State government has approved the construction of 4,472 Village Health Clinic (VHC) buildings at an estimated cost of Rs 1,129 crore with a one year deadline.

After reviewing the rural health infrastructure in the State with senior officials on Thursday, Health Minister Y Satya Kumar Yadav said the new initiative aims to provide permanent and fully equipped buildings for Ayushman Arogya Mandirs as majority of which are now functioning in rented premises.

Out of the total 10,032 VHCs in 26 districts, only 1,086 got own buildings. Nearly 80% of the project cost will be borne by the Centre, the Health Minister said.

1,379 health clinic buildings will be proposed soon: Min

The construction of VHCs will be taken up through multiple funding sources, including Pradhan Mantri - Ayushman Bharat Health Infrastructure Mission (PM-ABHIM), the 15th Finance Commission, and National Health Mission. The ongoing and the newly sanctioned buildings need an investment of Rs 2,254 crore, and of which Rs 1,808 crore is Central aid, he explained.