4,472 Village Health Clinic buildings to come up at a cost of Rs 1,129 crore in one year in AP

VIJAYAWADA: The State government has approved the construction of 4,472 Village Health Clinic (VHC) buildings at an estimated cost of Rs 1,129 crore with a one year deadline.
After reviewing the rural health infrastructure in the State with senior officials on Thursday, Health Minister Y Satya Kumar Yadav said the new initiative aims to provide permanent and fully equipped buildings for Ayushman Arogya Mandirs as majority of which are now functioning in rented premises.
Out of the total 10,032 VHCs in 26 districts, only 1,086 got own buildings. Nearly 80% of the project cost will be borne by the Centre, the Health Minister said.
1,379 health clinic buildings will be proposed soon: Min
The construction of VHCs will be taken up through multiple funding sources, including Pradhan Mantri - Ayushman Bharat Health Infrastructure Mission (PM-ABHIM), the 15th Finance Commission, and National Health Mission. The ongoing and the newly sanctioned buildings need an investment of Rs 2,254 crore, and of which Rs 1,808 crore is Central aid, he explained.
He revealed that another 1,379 health clinic buildings will soon be proposed under the 16th Finance Commission, and the Centre is expected to fund 85% of the cost, amounting to Rs 753 crore.
The government will also complete the 2,309 clinic buildings left incomplete during the previous regime. In addition, 2,163 new buildings will be taken up, and of them 696 under PM-ABHIM, and 1,467 with the 15th Finance Commission funds.
Over 100 new buildings will come up in Tirupati, Kurnool, Annamayya, Anantapur and Sri Sathya Sai districts, he added.