Andhra Pradesh poised to be India’s major IT and electronics hub

VIJAYAWADA: The TDP-led NDA government has unveiled an ambitious roadmap to transform Andhra Pradesh into India’s major hub for information technology and electronics.

Spearheaded by HRD, IT and Electronics Minister Nara Lokesh, the government’s push for large scale investments and rapid industrial development has started yielding results. To support its Swarna Andhra vision, the government has launched a slew of policies for 2024-29. These include the IT & Global Capability Centre Policy, Electronics Manufacturing Policy, Semiconductor & Display Fab Policy, Data Centre Policy, and Innovation & Startup Policy.

Collectively, these policies aim to build a robust digital and electronics ecosystem by offering capital subsidies, rental and power incentives, support for co-working spaces, job creation subsidies, and employee welfare schemes. For IT companies, the government is offering hiring subsidy of up to Rs 3 lakh per employee, with additional benefits for women and disadvantaged groups.

Employees may also receive direct housing and education allowances. Electronics projects are eligible for capital subsidy ranging from 20% to 30%, with customised packages for large scale investments.

Since June 2024, Andhra Pradesh has seen a surge in industrial activity, with several leading national and international companies getting land allotment for major projects. These include Tata Consultancy Services, Cognizant Technology Solutions, LG Electronics, Daikin Air Conditioning India, Premier Energies, and Wingtech Mobile Communications.