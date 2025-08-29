Andhra's SV Zoo Park receives three pairs of exotic species

TIRUPATI: Sri Venkateswara Zoological Park (SVZP) has received three exotic species donated by the Radhe Krishna Temple Elephant Welfare Trust (RKTEWT) of Gujarat. The new arrivals include a pair of Red-necked Wallabies, a pair of Meerkats, and a pair of Common Marmosets.

Zoo officials placed the animals in the park’s specialised Sanjeevani block, where they will undergo a mandatory quarantine to monitor their health and help them acclimatise before moving into permanent enclosures.