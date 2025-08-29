Andhra's SV Zoo Park receives three pairs of exotic species

TIRUPATI: Sri Venkateswara Zoological Park (SVZP) has received three exotic species donated by the Radhe Krishna Temple Elephant Welfare Trust (RKTEWT) of Gujarat. The new arrivals include a pair of Red-necked Wallabies, a pair of Meerkats, and a pair of Common Marmosets.
Zoo officials placed the animals in the park’s specialised Sanjeevani block, where they will undergo a mandatory quarantine to monitor their health and help them acclimatise before moving into permanent enclosures.
The addition of these species comes as part of SVZP’s development plans. At the 15th Governing Body meeting of the Zoo Authority of Andhra Pradesh, chaired by Deputy Chief Minister K Pawan Kalyan, the government approved the construction of new enclosures at a cost of Rs 55 lakh. The works are in progress.
Officials said the initiative reflects SVZP’s commitment to wildlife conservation, education, and offering enriching experiences for visitors.